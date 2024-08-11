Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,634,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27,623.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.48.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

