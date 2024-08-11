Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,694 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,354,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 236,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

