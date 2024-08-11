Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 842 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 575.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.