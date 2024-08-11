Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,864 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

