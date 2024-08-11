Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,809 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $117.00 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

