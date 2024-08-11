Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RZV stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.