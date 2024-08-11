Cetera Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

