Cetera Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.