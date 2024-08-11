Cetera Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.