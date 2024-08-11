Cetera Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $73.66 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

