Cetera Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.