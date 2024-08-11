Cetera Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $15,852,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 723.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

