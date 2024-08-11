Cetera Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,685,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 448,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 499,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.