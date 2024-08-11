Cetera Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 137.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,710 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 686,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

