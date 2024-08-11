Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

