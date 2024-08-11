Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 166.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 215.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,770 shares of company stock worth $6,751,720. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

