Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $717,000 in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.