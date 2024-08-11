Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $808,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,895.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

