Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $811,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,830,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $388.15 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

