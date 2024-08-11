Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.34.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

