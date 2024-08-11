Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of EAT opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.34.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EAT
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.