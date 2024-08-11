Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,847,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

GMAR opened at $35.23 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

