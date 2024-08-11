Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

