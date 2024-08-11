Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $154.83 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $206.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

