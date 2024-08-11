Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SILK opened at $27.22 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

