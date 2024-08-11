Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

