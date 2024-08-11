Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

