Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,431 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 253.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Whirlpool by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Whirlpool by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE WHR opened at $93.12 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

