Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
Separately, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
GXTG opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Profile
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
