Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,998 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.08 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

