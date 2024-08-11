Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $203.31 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.