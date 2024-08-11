Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NEM opened at $47.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
