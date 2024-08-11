Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $708,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

