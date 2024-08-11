Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,305 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

