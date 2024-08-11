Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWL stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $139.20.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

