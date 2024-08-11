Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $127.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.