Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Shares of TOL opened at $127.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
