Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 12,393 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $93.12 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

