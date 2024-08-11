Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,728 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 90.5% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.5 %

CRL opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.