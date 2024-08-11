Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,785,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $479,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $105.80 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

