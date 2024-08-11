Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 550.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

