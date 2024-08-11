Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GLOV opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.