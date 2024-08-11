Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000.
BATS:GLOV opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
