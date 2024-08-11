Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 12,053 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 318.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
