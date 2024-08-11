Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 66,455 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 797.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

