Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.15% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GMOM opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.