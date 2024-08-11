Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

