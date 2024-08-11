Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 284.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,618 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after buying an additional 963,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.