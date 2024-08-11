Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1,003.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

