Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

