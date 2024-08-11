Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 359.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 397.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

