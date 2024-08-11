Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.64 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,478,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,035,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $466.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

