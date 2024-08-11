Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 240.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 564.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 160,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 286.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

